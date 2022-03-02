Three local businesses are working together on March 3rd to try and provide an extra meal for those who need it in Grande Prairie. The businesses hope to generate $2,000 in sales to help provide hot soups for Wapiti House and The Saint Lawrence Centre.

Sue Bouchard, co-owner of Mud Puddle Farm’s Rustic Kitchen says that she’s always glad to take part in Soup It Forward Day.

“We’re working with The Sand Zone and Shade Tree Chocolate Studios to try and sell as many soups as possible on March 3rd. We will match any soup purchase with a donation to local organizations,” she says.

Bouchard encourages locals and businesses to participate, knowing that every soup purchased can help make a difference for those in need locally.

“If anyone wants to call us in advance and order some soups for an office lunch, we are more than happy to serve you. We just want to spread the word to the community. We are really hoping to raise more than $2,000 this year” she says.

Bouchard says that she sympathizes with people that are trying to make ends meet. Giving back to the community is very important to her.

“For me personally as a young mom, I always struggled with making sure we had enough food week-to-week or sometimes even day-to-day in my life. Being able to get help like that is awesome,” she says.

Two kinds of soup will be served at Mud Puddle Farm’s, cheesy broccoli, and farmers sausage. The Sand Zone will have cheesy broccoli soup and Shade Tree Chocolate Studios will be offering farmers sausage soup. National Soup It Forward Day was founded in 2018 and happens every year on March 3rd to urge people to spread love and generosity with a bowl of soup.