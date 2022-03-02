Alberta Health Services will be offering up walk-up appointments for COVID-19 pediatric immunization here in Grande Prairie and across the North Zone.

AHS says the clinics aim to provide additional opportunities for families with children aged five to 11 to get vaccinated.

The extended hours on the clinics will run from March 2nd to March 16th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The Grande Prairie COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at the Provincial Building 10320 99 Street.

Parents and guardians can continue to book appointments for children age five and older online by using the Alberta vaccine booking system, or by calling 811.