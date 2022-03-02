Anyone using Muskoseepi Park is being warned to watch out for moose. The City of Grande Prairie says there have been multiple sightings of a moose in the area.

The animal has been seen in the area of the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool and east of the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion. It’s reported Alberta Fish and Wildlife has been notified.

In the meantime, the city encourages residents walking in the park to keep any dogs on a leash for safety.

“We thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding as we prioritize community safety.”