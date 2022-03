The City of Grande Prairie is reminding residents that parking bans on permanent snow routes will be in effect, as of Tuesday, March 1st. The bans will be in place on permanent snow routes (priority 2 routes) from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Parking bans allow city crews to finish clearing the roads of snow. Any vehicles parked on permanent snow routes will either be fined or towed.