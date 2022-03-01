Following a six-month pilot program, Alberta RCMP says it will no longer offer online criminal record checks as of March 6th. The pilot began in 12 select detachments, including Grande Prairie, across the province to try and provide a more efficient and convenient way for residents to obtain their criminal record and vulnerable sector checks.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sergeant Shawn Graham says that the platform given to RCMP created some problems.

“The earlier part of the contract was focused on putting safeguards in place. The platform we were given to test was specifically designed for single police agencies, rather than a single agency with over 100 detachments,” he says.

Graham says Alberta RCMP recognizes the need for more accessible and online resources and adds they will learn from the pilot program to figure out how to best serve the community.

“Using the findings from the pilot project, the Alberta RCMP will continue to be seeking solutions in terms of online accessibility for a criminal record or vulnerable sector checks. Prior to the project, Albertans can continue to have their checks done at their local RCMP detachment and that will continue,” he says.

According to data, Graham says the program received a good amount of interest in the local community.

“The online program was used by over 50 per cent of the applicants, which indicates to us that Albertans are receptive towards or wanted this service available to them. With that in mind, we will continue to work towards finding efficient options to meet these needs,” he says.

The pilot program was originally slated to run until the end of March.