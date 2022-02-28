The City of Grande Prairie has raised the Ukrainian flag in front of the municipal building, in solidarity with the eastern European nation.

In a statement on the city’s website, the city says they stand in solidarity with the approximately 5,700 Grande Prairie residents of Ukrainian descent and Ukrainians around the world against unprovoked Russian attacks.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as they defend their homeland and endure Russian aggression,” the statement adds.

A similar gesture was made in the Town of Beaverlodge over the weekend, as the beaver statue on the western border of the municipality was also awash in yellow and blue light in support of Ukraine.