The provincial mask mandate and the majority of the remaining COVID-19 health measures will be lifted as of March 1st. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement in Grande Prairie Saturday, at the grand opening of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

“Over the last three weeks, cases and hospitalizations have continued to drop as we have started lifting restrictions. This promising trend puts Alberta in a position to safely remove the majority of remaining public health measures. This is a good day for Albertans as we get another step closer to getting back to normal.”

Noting the decline in hospitalizations, Kenney says the province is moving into Step 2 with confidence. It includes lifting any remaining school requirements, the youth screening activities for entertainment and sport activities, the capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, restrictions on interactive activities, liquor service and operating hours, and

the mandatory work-from-home requirements.

The provincial mask mandate will be lifted except in high-risk settings, including on public transit, at AHS-operated and contracted facilities, and all continuing care settings.