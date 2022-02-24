County of Grande Prairie Public Works staff has begun tank flushing maintenance in the Hamlet of Bezanson. County officials advise residents that they could notice discolouration of water during the procedure.

The discolouration of the water in no way poses any health risks to residents, according to the county. Maintenance is estimated to be completed at some point this week. The county also plans to conduct water main flushing maintenance when temperatures are warmer in the area. Anyone with concerns may contact the Public Works Department at 780-532-7393.