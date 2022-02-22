Grande Prairie schools are participating in Pink Shirt Day, hoping to address bullying in their schools and encourage anyone who is a victim of bullying to speak up. The schools also aim to help anyone who may be bullying others, to help them find a way forward, and be kinder to others.

This year’s theme for Pink Shirt Day at Peace Wapiti Public Division is “Lift Each Other Up.” It encourages people to look past their differences with others on Pink Shirt Day and every day while focusing on what makes each person unique.

All students and staff at Grande Prairie and District Catholic schools will be wearing pink shirts. Each school and classroom will participate in a variety of ideas and discussions. The student leadership team at St Joseph’s Catholic high school will be posting pink sticky notes on student lockers with words of encouragement and positivity on Wednesday.

The Grande Prairie Public School Division will also be taking part in Pink Shirt Day and each school has its own celebrations planned, with themes for the day being ‘Lift Each Other Up’ and ‘Bullying Stops Here.’ Charles Spencer High School is selling custom pink t-shirts and encouraging everyone to wear pink on Wednesday.

Pink Shirt Day is an anti-bullying campaign, which aims to create a more kind, inclusive world by raising awareness and funds for anti-bullying initiatives. It started in a small town in Nova Scotia in 2007 and is now celebrated worldwide.