Police in Grande Prairie are looking for two people accused of trying to rob a grocery store and using bear spray on employees. The incident happened at the store in the area of 100 Street and 84 Avenue a little after 7 p.m. on February 7th.

The RCMP says its investigation so far has found a man and a woman had tried to leave the store without paying for two carts full of groceries. When they were stopped by employees, it’s alleged the man sprayed them with bear spray from his pocket.

Three workers suffered minor injuries and the suspects ran off without the shopping carts. They went in an unknown direction and officers were unable to find them. It’s unknown if a vehicle was involved.

The man is described as between 25 to 30 years old, 6′ tall, with black hair, wearing a black face mask, a black toque, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt with grey lettering. It’s reported the letters spelled Peter Brother and Dawson Creek.

The woman is described as between 25 and 30 years old, 5’9″, with brown hair. She was wearing glasses, a blue mask, a hooded sweatshirt, and a green jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspects on the incident is urged to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.