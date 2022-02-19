Police in Grande Prairie are hoping dashcam footage from the public could help in a sexual assault investigation. It’s reported the assault happened inside a vehicle in the area of 108 Avenue and 93A Street sometime before 5 a.m. on February 16th.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but there is no update on their condition. The Grande Prairie RCMP Special Investigations Unit says so far it has determined the victim was walking around 3:30 a.m. when they were approached by a vehicle and pulled inside.

The vehicle is described as having four doors and as possibly being dark in colour. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Mounties are hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or who may have information that could help in the investigation. That includes anyone who may have dashcam footage while travelling on 108 Avenue between 100 Street and 93 Street on February 16th between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).