One person is facing several charges after the Grande Prairie RCMP allegedly seized a large quantity of what’s believed to be cocaine, a loaded gun, and cash from a location in the city.

Police say following an investigation from Municipal Drug Unit, they executed a search warrant within the city of Grande Prairie, and seized approximately 2.16 kilograms of cocaine, 195 oxycodone pills, 60 alprazolam pills along with a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

38-year-old Dursa Tofik of Edmonton is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.