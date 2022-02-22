Grande Prairie — Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says he is fully supportive of Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party running for the leadership race and Prime Minister in the coming election.

“I’m proud to support Pierre and his campaign to become the leader of the party. I look forward to working with him and quite frankly building a coalition of support across the country as we look towards the next election,” he says.

“I believe strongly that more than ever, it’s important that we put forward a clear message of hope, opportunity, and freedom for every Canadian. It is my belief that Pierre will be able to be a great spokesperson and leader that will really inspire Canadians as we move forward,” he says

When asked if he considered running for the position, Warkentin says that he’s perfectly happy where he is.

“I didn’t and I often tell people that I want to remain married so I’m going to continue serving as a Member of Parliament. It is a privilege to serve in this capacity,” he adds.

The next federal election is slated to take place in October of 2025.