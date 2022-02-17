UPDATE: The hold and secure has been lifted at Peace Wapiti Academy, as of 1:30 p.m. All staff and students are doing well. The hold and secure has also been lifted at Grande Prairie Composite High School.

Peace Wapiti Academy and Grande Prairie Composite High School are currently under a Hold & Secure while the Grande Prairie RCMP assesses a situation in the area.

In a tweet sent out shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division add as a safety measure, staff will await direction from the RCMP on the status of the issue prior to allowing entry to, or exit from, the building.

According to the PWPSD, Harry Balfour School is not affected by the hold and secure.