Two people are facing charges after members of ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team seized nine weapons, and upwards of $25,000 in drugs from a home in Grande Cache.

Authorities say the investigation into potential drug trafficking began in November 2021, with members of the ALERT team seizing the items, including nine firearms and an estimated $25,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine from the home on February 9th.

“I am grateful for the work and dedication the members of ALERT, and other assisting units, put into this investigation these last months,” says Grande Cache RCMP Sergeant Gord Hughes. “This has made a significant and positive impact to our community by removing illicit drugs from our streets.”

Two people from Grande Cache, 31-year-old Elijah Hallock and 26-year-old Darwin Hallock were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.