A man accused of shooting at mounties on the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is back in custody. The RCMP in Valleyview says 32-year-old Brandon Lee Munro was arrested after allegedly breaching his release order and committing additional firearms offences.

The shooting incident is said to have happened on October 1, 2021 while mounties were investigating reports of stolen property. This information was not previously released to the media.

It’s reported a pickup truck pulled up to the property being investigated and someone inside it fired towards the officers before driving off. An investigation led the RCMP to identify Munro as a suspect and he was charged with multiple firearms offences. He was arrested on October 13th but was released by the court on conditions on December 2nd.

Police say the suspect was involved in another investigation on the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in January of this year, during which another 13 charges were laid against him related to the use of a firearm, not complying with his release order, and possession of property obtained by crime. It’s alleged he was in a stolen vehicle with a gun at the time.

The suspect again came across law enforcement on February 3rd, when it’s reported he fled a traffic stop and was later found to have a loaded gun. Another 13 charges were laid against him and he is in custody awaiting court on March 3rd. In total, there are 40 new charges against Munro.