Two people are facing charges after the Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs from a vehicle following a traffic stop in Clairmont last month.

Police say they noticed a suspicious vehicle near an industrial area in Clairmont around 11:30 p.m. and pulled the vehicle over near 72 Avenue and 99 Street. Authorities say while they were speaking to the driver, the officer recognized the male passenger who was allegedly breaching the conditions of a release order.

Police say a search of both the passenger, and vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 15.6 grams of cocaine, eight grams of meth, and 2.4 grams of fentanyl, along with just over $200 in cash.

44-year-old Floyd Bradley Dick of Clairmont, and 27-year-old Brandi Lyn Steidelof Grande Prairie have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, among other things.

Both are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 23rd.