The Grande Prairie RCMP has charged two people with drugs and weapons offences.

Authorities first spotted the suspects’ car on January 14th as it sped through a traffic stop and did not pursue the vehicle. Further investigation led authorities to a gas station in Beaverlodge, where they located the two suspects and the car.

The two suspects, one female, and one male were arrested after trying to run away. Upon investigating the suspects’ vehicle, Grande Prairie RCMP found about 28.7 grams of cocaine and approximately 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. Peace officers also seized $650 cash and a replica gun.

Derek Charles Shaw, 35, and Danita Agnes Banner, 46, have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Shaw has also been charged with obstruction of a peace officer, while Banner is additionally charged with the flight of a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

Shaw and Banner, both of Grande Prairie, were released from custody. Shaw is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 28th, while Banner is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 2nd.