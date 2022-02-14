Nine people and businesses throughout the region have been honoured for their outstanding community as the 16th annual Passionate Heart awards were handed out as part of a virtual ceremony on Monday.

The winners of the Passionate Heart Exceptional Service Award are Librarian & Educational Assistant at Beaverlodge Elementary Alpha-Dawn Campbell, Robert W Zahawa Junior Kindergarten Teacher Debbie Hammel, Ecole Montrose Grade 6 Teacher Janine Gummesen, Sexsmith Wellness Coordinate Melody Sample, and Clairmont Community School Teacher Shelia Payeur.

This year’s Passionate Heart Exceptional Team Awards went to The Grande Prairie Public Library and United Way Alberta Northwest. The Chris Henderson Lifetime Achievement Award Katherine Schmidt with the City of Grande Prairie. Meanwhile, Aztec Engineering Ltd. got the nod for The Passionate Heart Business Award.

The awards are sponsored by Family and Community Support Services in the City and County of Grande Prairie, the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith and Wembley, and the Hamlet of Hythe.