UPDATE: The train derailment blocking the roadway on Resources road, between 99 and 97 Avenue has been cleared.

A derailment involving two train cars is blocking the road between 99 Avenue and 97 Avenue. The derailment, according to the Grande Prairie RCMP is also blocking the roadway on 99 Street, between 99 Avenue and 97 Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid both areas as both police and CN Rail remain on scene.

Authorities say there are no reports of injuries, and no dangerous goods were spilled as a result of the incident. It’s the second train derailment in Grande Prairie in the last month, after a train also recently derailed at the 68 Avenue a crossing near 92 Street.