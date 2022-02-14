While no financial commitment was made, the County of Grande Prairie will look to seek more information on a proposal to expand the Crosslink County Sportsplex.

The expansion proposed would include a full-size standalone indoor soccer field and Volleyball area, as well as a multi-sport fieldhouse added to the existing facility. County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says they support the idea in principle, but there is still information they’re looking to gather before making any further decisions.

“Now it’s going back to the recreation committee for more information, and to find what kind of commitment there is from regional representation and user groups as well,” she adds.

Beaupre while a soccer field has been at the facility in recent years, it was underutilized by the soccer association. She adds going forward, council wants to ensure that the demand is there before potentially helping fund the expansion.

“We wanted to make sure that whatever is built on that site if there is an addition or further building, is that it’s utilized,” she says.

“We don’t want to help fund a facility and find that it’s underutilized, or that someone built something in a competition somewhere else,” “It’s really looking at a collaborative approach between ourselves, the city, and user groups.”

A study into the feasibility of the expansion included that there is sufficient physical space at the current Sportsplex site to build out a full-size indoor soccer field to the west, and a multi-court fieldhouse to the north of the existing building. The study was put together by Workun Garrick Partnership, the firm behind the architecture and design of the current sportsplex.