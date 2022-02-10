Northwestern Polytechnic is lifting its mandatory vaccination policy, a change that came into effect on February 9th.

Justin Kohlman, President, and CEO of the College gave thanks to students, staff, faculty, and partners for showing patience, while protecting themselves and others.

“Over the last two years, we have complied with mandatory restrictions, implemented various proactive measures, and scaled our response to align with the needs, expectations, and pandemic challenges in our community,” he said.

While the vaccination policy has been lifted, the mandatory masking policy remains in place.

“We will be working with the province to determine when changes can be made to our mandatory face mask policy,” he adds.

The college first adopted a mandatory vaccination policy on January 3rd, 2022.