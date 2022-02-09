The Restrictions Exemptions Program has been lifted at City of Grande Prairie-operated recreational facilities, including the Eastlink Centre and Coca-Cola Centre.

The move was made in response to the provincial government’s lifting of several restrictions province-wide, and as of Wednesday morning, all city facilities will no longer require proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Some of the other facilities, which will be dropping the REP requirement include Bonnetts Energy Centre, Dave Barr Community Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, and the Heritage Discovery Centre.

Other public health measures, such as indoor masking and capacity limits at large entertainment venues, remain in place.