Three subjects in the Alberta government’s Kindergarten to Grade 6 draft curriculum will be implemented starting next fall. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange took to a podium Monday afternoon to announce that starting in September 2022 the new curriculum in English, Math, and Physical Education will begin.

LaGrange says they’ve decided to “slow down” implementing the entire curriculum after receiving a lot of feedback. She notes one subject that’s getting another look is social studies.

“We have heard that some Albertans feel the draft content has students learning too much, too soon, and too quickly. That is why we are releasing a new K-6 social studies design blueprint.”

LaGrange claims this blueprint will address concerns raised around diversity, inclusivity, and biased language.

As for the rest of the K to 6 subjects, the government will be getting advice from an advisory group early in the coming year on implementation. The minister stated she had calls for the entire K-6 draft curriculum to be delayed, but she made it clear Monday that she doesn’t feel that’s a good idea at all and “not in the best interest of our students.”

The Alberta government has been taking a lot of heat since releasing the draft curriculum a number of months ago. However, LaGrange contends the province has heard concerns raised and is taking significant steps to address feedback from parents, teachers, and subject matter experts.

The government is also making content changes in four subject areas to try and address specific feedback received so far. Changes have been made to English, Phys Ed., Fine Arts, and Science. The province says these changes will “add clarity, strengthen content as well as expand key topics such as positive body image, climate change and learning about dinosaurs.”