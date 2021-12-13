To try and allow for more residents to take advantage of the great outdoors in Muskoseepi Park this holiday season, the hours of operation at the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion will be extended until January 9th.

The city says starting Monday, new hours will see the facility open 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Officials say holiday hours on December 25th, 26th, and January 1st will remain in effect. Outdoor recreation options in the park itself include skating on the pond, snowshoe rentals, and other activities.

You can find a full of winter activities throughout the city on the municipal website.