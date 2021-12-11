There will be no doctor in the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre emergency department in McLennan for multiple days next week. The first time period without coverage will be the 24 hours from 7 a.m. on Monday, December 13th to 7 a.m. on the 14th.

There again won’t an on-site physician for 48 hours from 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 15th to 7 a.m. on the 17th. Alberta Health Services says nursing staff will still be at the facility to take care of inpatients and there will be a local physician in the community.

When there isn’t a doctor at Sacred Heart, EMS calls will be rerouted to the High Prairie Health Complex 50 kilometres away. Residents should call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.

“Depending on their needs, patients seeking care at the ED in McLennan may also be made aware of services available through local pharmacies,” AHS notes. “Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency, health-related questions.”