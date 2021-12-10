A Hythe man is facing charges after police tracked down a vehicle allegedly reported stolen from the City of Grande Prairie last month.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says they witnessed a vehicle driving erratically in the early morning hours of December 3rd. A short time later, police found the car abandoned on a rural property west of the city near Township road 720.

Authorities say with help of a K-9 unit, they were able to track down a suspect nearby, and subsequently arrested him after determining he was the driver of the vehicle.

A search of the car, according to police, also turned up a 12-gauge shotgun, along with break-in tools. 27-year old Joshua Arnold is now facing several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime. Arnold will next appear in court December 15th.