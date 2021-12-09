One person died due to a fatal opioid overdose in Grande Prairie in August. According to new data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, the single acute substance death was related to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

The most recently reported losses bring the year-to-date total for accidental opioid overdoses in the community to 31, giving it a rate of 59 per 100,000 person-years, and overall acute substance deaths to 33.

Across Alberta, 115 opioid deaths were reported in August, bringing the year-to-date total to 936. Albertans struggling with addiction can contact the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for support, information, and referral to services. The toll-free, confidential helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.