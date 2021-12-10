For the first time in two years, the North Pole Party is back, with all funds supporting Odyssey House. Executive Director Lisa Watson says that any donations will go a long way to helping their residents.

For those considering attending the event and wondering where exactly their donations will go, Watson says they will help provide everyday amenities, such as food, clothing, and more.

“Donations can be sent towards supporting women’s health, meeting basic needs, providing transportation, and generally assisting those that are accessing our services. Even small donations go a long way through our organization,” Watson says.

Odyssey House provides services to help women transition from abusive environments and get a new lease on life.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been really difficult at Odyssey House and other local organizations to engage in fundraising opportunities,” Watson explains. “We are grateful for events like the North Pole Party, that allow us to raise additional funds, engage, and celebrate the holiday season.”

Volunteers and sponsorships are needed for the event. To volunteer, contact Dan Grandison via email.

The fundraiser is family-friendly and includes pictures with Santa, a cookie decorating workshop, an ornament decorating workshop, sleigh rides, and a family-friendly movie in the theatre.

The event is free to attend on December 18th at the GPRC concourse, and donations will be accepted throughout the day. The North Pole Party takes place next to the Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre.