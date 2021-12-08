Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call and investigated a single-vehicle collision involving a truck that drove through a fence 68 Avenue and Grande Banks Drive in Grande Prairie.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the truck involved had been reported as stolen and was headed southbound on Kateri Drive when it crossed 68 Avenue and struck a fence. The truck continued to drive across private property and struck another fence near 67 Avenue in Grande Prairie, AB.

Grande Prairie RCMP, along with fire services, and EMS attended the scene.

Authorities removed a 31-year-old male from the truck and he was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.