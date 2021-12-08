Grande Prairie Regional College is partnering with the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) to offer UNBC’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program locally in the Peace Region.

Dr. Vanessa Sheane, GPRC Vice-President, Academic and Research says the college is looking forward to offering the program to local students. She adds the hope is the 21-month program helps to further develop business professionals in the Grande Prairie area.

“We are extremely excited to carve out this outstanding postgraduate pathway with UNBC,” she says. “This is a timely development that gives our learning community members the opportunity to reach their professional and academic goals right here in the heart of northwestern Alberta.”

UNBC interim President Geoff Payne says he hopes the program will help unlock new career opportunities for those in the Peace Region.

“We are pleased to partner with Grande Prairie Regional College to deliver our MBA program, which includes a unique focus on business, economic and social conditions in northern Canada,” he says.

This postgraduate program features northern-focused curricula. During their first year, students will complete nine required courses covering strategy, business analytics, accounting, finance, organizational behaviour, marketing, managerial economics, and operations management.

The second half of the program will include knowledge and skill application through either further MBA coursework or a capstone research project.

UNBC launched its MBA program in 2004 at its Prince George campus. In 2013, the program expanded into Vancouver, and Grande Prairie is now the third MBA cohort site.

The UNBC MBA program will be offered locally starting in August of 2022. Applications for the program are open until March 15th of 2022.