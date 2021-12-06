One of the studios at Oranj Fitness in Grande Prairie. (Supplied Oranj Fitness)

In addition to their regular scheduled classes, Oranj Fitness is offering five classes by donation this December, with all the proceeds going to local food banks.

Stephanie Gelineau, Assistant Manager of Oranj Fitness, has been with the company in Grande Prairie since 2018. She became the Assistant Manager in early May of 2021 and her biggest priority is community outreach, trying to keep things local, and giving back to the community.

“This is my first year participating in the fundraiser. We are doing five different karma classes and giving all the proceeds to Everybody Eats GP and the Salvation Army Food Bank,” she says.

Gelineau says that they have not set a specific goal for the fundraiser but she is excited to be a part of it.

“We’re just going to see what happens. We decided to go with five karma classes for the month of December and see how much we can raise. Our instructors are very enthusiastic about it and very much looking forward to giving back to the community,” Gelineau says.

Oranj Fitness will take a minimum $15 donation and if anyone wants to bring any non-perishable food items, the fitness centre will take those as well. Karma classes run on December 9th, 14th, 17th, 20th, and 22nd.

“We want to fill up the classes, have some fun, and give back to our community this December,” Gelineau says.

For more details, visit the Oranj Fitness Facebook page.