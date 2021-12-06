4-H Multi Club members in Sexsmith are taking part in 4-H Communications, a program designed to help improve their confidence, and public speaking skills.

Kids get to choose a topic for their speeches and perform in front of a group of people. They also have the opportunity to advance from club to district to region, and possibly even to the provincial Communications program competition.

Nicole Hornett, Assistant Leader of the Sexsmith 4-H Multi Club says that she looks forward to participating in the program every year.

“4-H Communications is one of the required activities all 4-H members complete every year. Completing the requirement can consist of a written speech, presentation, or demonstration.”

Hornett says that she participated in the Communications program as a kid and knows it will help serve kids well in the future.

“It’s incredibly important for their development when we think of some of the skills that we use in our adult life. One of the main phobias people and society in general have is public speaking. We want to give our members the opportunity to practice and hone that skill in a very safe and supportive environment,” she says.

Regardless of the competition aspect, Hornett says they always celebrate the kids’ hard work, creativity, dedication, and willingness to try. Hornett says that the 4-H members can also emcee the event which would count toward the completion of the yearly requirement.

The Sexsmith 4-H Multi Club is also looking for judges to help with their annual event, no judging experience is necessary, but applicants should be encouraging and supportive towards the kids. The non-profit organization is also seeking experienced judges for the 4-H district and regional levels.

The competitions are set for February and March 2022.