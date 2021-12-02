Canada Post will be issuing a yellow delivery service alert for Grande Prairie, citing severe weather conditions impacting sidewalks in various neighbourhoods in the municipality.

Officials with Canada Post say the service alert means all efforts will be made to deliver things on time, but, there could be delays due to weather-related conditions.

Canada Post has also provided tips for residents to keep in mind when it comes to helping out letter carriers during less than ideal conditions, which include removing snow and ice from walkways, driveway, and around your mailbox, de-icing stairs, entrances, and the path to your mailbox, and keeping stairs, handrails, and mailboxes free of obstructions, and in good repair.