The Wembley Community Society will be holding a three-week online 50/50 raffle to help fund a new playground at the Wembley Elementary School.

Officials say the school’s playground is north of 30 years old, and in what they believe to be desperate need of upgrading, with money from the raffle not only going towards upgrades on the equipment but will have a focus on inclusive equipment for all families to be able to use.

President Thorine Newman says they’re excited to start fundraising for a new playground at the school. “With us being a small town, this playground is utilized by not only the 190 or so students daily but the daycare here and the families on the weekend and in the evenings,” she says. “We can’t wait to have an updated and inclusive playground that all our community members can use.”

The raffle will run from December 3rd to December 22nd, with the winner announced via Facebook live on December 23rd. You can find more information, and purchase tickets here.