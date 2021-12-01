One person has died following a single rollover Wednesday morning.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says the incident occurred at Highway 672 and Range Road 70, however few details were made available.

Authorities say the passenger of the tanker truck, an adult man, was declared confirmed deceased on scene by emergency personnel. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed as police continue their investigation, and all traffic is being diverted from the area.