Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The two deaths, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 20s, both involved pre-existing conditions. They are the 54th and 55th COVID-19 related deaths in the municipality.

One new and 14 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also discovered in the city over the last 24 hours. There are 77 active cases of the virus in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 11 new and four recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified on Monday. 85 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 238 new cases of the virus were discovered over the last 24 hours from 5,350 tests for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. Province-wide, 434 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 81 requiring the ICU.