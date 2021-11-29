With the holidays around the corner, some of Grande Prairie’s fine art and crafts will be showcased at the Centre for Creative Arts Christmas Show and Sale. The show features work from local members of the CCA, including potters, painters, glass artists, jewelry makers, and crafters.

Executive Director Candace Hook says that the team is looking forward to welcoming people into the gallery after things didn’t go as planned last year.

“We’re just really excited and looking forward to being open for the month of December again. Last year, we got shut down partway through our sale due to changing COVID-19 restrictions. We are looking forward to being able to complete the whole month and help our artists sell more of their work this year,” she says.

“A lot of the art that is for sale was made right here in our studios. We have a great pottery studio, fantastic mugs, and planters, just all sorts of handmade pottery available. This morning we got a big batch of knit goods dropped off by one of our members. It’s a great place to pick up some gifts for everyone on your list. We’ll have everything from jewelry to pottery, to handcrafted items, painting, and photography. You can even sign up a friend or a loved one for a class here,” she adds.

Hook says that they also have some other options if you’re all out of ideas on what to get that special someone for Christmas.

“In addition to selling fine art, art supplies, and craft here, we have gift certificates available. They can be used for any of our classes or anything from our gift shop. This year we’re doing a special buy a gift, get a gift promotion. If you pick up a gift certificate for someone else you can get a little promo card for yourself as well.”

With the purchase of a gift certificate of $100 or more, you will receive $10 off your next purchase of $20 or more.

Admission is free and the event starts December 3rd and goes until December 24th, 2021. For more information, visit the Centre for Creative Arts website.