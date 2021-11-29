Grande Prairie Transit users can expect a pair of new temporary routes to begin running on December 4th.

The City of Grande Prairie says one of the two routes will connect the soon-to-be open activity and reception centre in the Smith Subdivision, with the Prairie Mall, QEII Hospital, and Town Centre Mall. While the second will connect Towne Centre Mall, Grande Prairie Regional College, and the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

Both routes will operate every hour, seven days a week, and will provide service while the city continues to implement a full redesign of transit routes, which is expected to be completed by next spring.