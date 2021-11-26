The Grande Prairie RCMP will be participating in the Christmas Cruiser Campaign, collecting non-perishable food items for individuals in need to be donated to Salvation Army Grande Prairie and Community Services.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers will be at the Real Canadian Superstore in the city on Saturday, November 27th, from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. collecting non-perishable food donations in the back of their police cruisers.

Donations of any amount are encouraged, as they will all help make a difference in the Grande Prairie community.