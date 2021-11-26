UPDATE: Highway 40 traffic moving again after multiple vehicle collisions
Webcam of Highway 40. (Supplied Alberta 511)
UPDATE: As of 10:20 A.M. traffic is moving again. Continue to use caution when travelling.
Highway 40 has temporarily been shut down just south of the Wapiti Bridge due to multiple vehicle collisions, per Greenview Fire Rescue Services.
Residents are being advised that road conditions in the valley are extremely icy.
Authorities are asking for patience as they deal with the situation.