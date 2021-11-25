The Grande Prairie Salvation Army is keeping everyone in the city warm in more ways than one with its Hope in the City event.

Salvation Army Captain and Executive Director Peter Kim was at Wapiti House and different locations throughout the city Thursday handing out winter kits to those in need, including thermal socks, winter gloves, hygiene products, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, a warm touque, a mask, and hand warmers.

Kim says the Salvation Army is always looking to help out in any way they can, to make sure anyone that needs a helping hand is assisted.

“We’re making sure people are safe. People come first and that’s what it’s really about. It’s not just about charities collecting but its also giving and that’s the important part for us at the Salvation Army, what we do for our community,” he says.

“We want to promote being safe, sober, and warm during National Addictions Awareness Week. The donations that come in through local organizations allow us to give out items like tea, coffee, and hot chocolate, as an alternative to alcohol.”

Kathy Lambert, Executive Director of Wapiti House, says that the shelter has been involved in the week for the past few years and the Salvation Army has been a great partner, providing items their residents need. Lambert adds that everything is going well at the shelter and reminds the community that Wapiti House can always use a helping hand.

“We are already at capacity and only starting the winter. We are open 24/7, so obviously it’s a busy place. We still have a need for gloves and hand warmers. Our residents go through those quickly. We are always looking for and appreciate donations of that sort,” she says.

Each Winter Kit costs $22 each. To help sponsor The Salvation Army‘s Hope In The City campaign, contact Captain Peter Kim at 780-933-8013.