Those in need of warm clothing this winter have been dealt a major helping hand. This after 791 garments were donated by residents around the region as part of the 2021 Share the Warmth program.

The clothing, which was dropped off by residents to businesses across the region, including BNI Northern Connections, Richmond Dry Cleaners, The UPS Store, Eastlink, 2DayFM, was delivered to Odyssey House on Wednesday. The clothing will be sorted and handed out to other not-for-profits and emergency shelters, including Wapiti House. Odyssey House Executive Director Lisa Watson says that she’s overjoyed to see nearly 800 garments donated in 2021, up from a total of 84 just a year ago.

“This will make a big difference for our residents and some of our partnering agencies… we will be able to provide winter gear for people to be able to get through the winter,” she says. “It also alleviates some of those costs for individuals as well when they are accessing this program.”

In addition to the clothing delivery, $9,000 in dry cleaning for the clothing was also donated by Richmond Dry Cleaners to top it off.

President of BNI Northern Connections Stephanie Morash says she’s grateful for everyone that participated in the program.

“We had a great time and we’re so happy we can help those in need at the Odyssey House,” she says. “I also want to thank anyone who donated in the community, we are just blown away by their contributions this year,” she says.

Financial donations to Odyssey House are always being accepted. You can donate online here.