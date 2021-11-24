Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin believes the priorities laid out by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the recent Speech from the Throne does very little to help residents in the Peace Country, or across Canada.

Warkentin says the approach from the Liberal Government means more of the same for those in the Peace Country and across Canada; deficits leading to higher taxes, at a time when Canadians are barely making ends meet.

“Justin Trudeau’s political priorities announced yesterday do nothing for Canadians worried about the cost-of-living crisis that is driving up the price of gas, food, and everyday essentials,” he says.”

“Rather than focus on employment and investment to kick start our recovery and strengthen our economy, this Liberal government is focused on furthering its own ideological agenda.”

Warkentin says for those living in the Peace Country, the Liberal government continues to attack the Alberta energy sector and make life more difficult for local farmers.

“The Liberal government unilaterally implement a failed Liberal vision,” he says. “The Liberals have presented a plan in this speech that is essentially a carbon copy of the Liberal platform, failing to learn from any lessons from this past election.”

“I will continue to fight these attacks on Peace Country residents and work to build a better future for our region.”

Governor-General of Canada Mary Simon delivered her comments in the Senate Chamber on Tuesday promising that COVID-19 aid supports, including benefits programs for workers and businesses, will continue.