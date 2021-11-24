Grande Prairie area residents can get their first taste of skiing and snowboarding this weekend, as Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park is hosting a soft opening.

General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says they’re thrilled to be able to welcome people onto the hills for another winter. He adds the soft-opening will offer limited runs, and capacity but, that is expected to change in the weeks and months ahead.

“We are going to be opening with Willowway, Bob’s Bump, the Terrain Park with limited features, and all three of our operational lifts to kick off the season,” he says.

“For the first part of the season we will be sticking to 150 people per day, but once we open up the T-Bar lift, we hopefully will be able to increase capacity, or take capacity constraints right off and go back to normal operations,” he adds.

Clarkson says the Restrictions Exemption Program in all of their food service areas in the main chalet and lower chalet. Masks and face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces, as well as all ticket and lift lineups.

The slopes will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m both Saturday and Sunday.