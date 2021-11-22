29 new and 20 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. There are now 139 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 23 new and 20 recovered cases were also identified over the last 72 hours. 84 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Province-wide, 1,125 new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend from 21,888 tests for a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent. ​Across Alberta, 463 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 98 requiring the ICU.

As of November 21st, 73.5 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 72.1 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 66.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.