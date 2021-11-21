A High Prairie man is facing first degree murder charges in the death of a 35-year-old in Sucker Creek. The High Prairie RCMP says they were called to the scene at a residence in the area in the early morning hours of November 19th, and when they arrived, found a 35-year-old man deceased.

Authorities say subsequently, 40-year-old Travis Melnyk is facing charges of first degree murder, and forcible confinement. Melnyk remains in custody, and will next appear in court on November 22nd.