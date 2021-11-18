The County of Grande Prairie is looking for diaper donations to hand out to families in need. (Marco Verch, Flickr Creative Commons)

Officials in the County The County of Grande Prairie are looking to collect disposable diapers and cash donations to lend a helping hand to residents in the region this holiday season.

Until November 30th, residents can drop off disposable diapers of any size and related items such as wipes and diaper cream at

in person at locations across the county, or online, if it is monetary donations. Spearheaded by the Regional Enforcement Services, all items donated will be delivered to food banks in Beaverlodge, Clairmont, Hythe, Sexsmith, and Wembley for families in need.

Donations can be dropped at the following facilities during hours of operation:

• La Glace Community Library

• Beaverlodge Public Library

• Wembley Public Library

• Valhalla Community Library

• Shannon Municipal Library in Sexsmith

• Elmworth Community Library

• Wellington Resource Centre in Clairmont

• Village of Hythe Office

• Knelsen Centre in Bezanson