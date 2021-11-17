As of December 1st, new admissions for lab services will be closed at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital and move over to GPRH. On December 6th, all lab services will be transitioned from QEII to GPRH.

Patients will then have three service options available to them. They can visit GPRH Laboratory, Junction Point Collection Site, and the College & Community Health Center for bloodwork.

The health service says that patients will be able to book their appointments online, which is strongly recommended. Walk-in appointments may also be available. Patients can book their online appointments here.

Hours for lab services at the locations vary, as seen below:

Grande Prairie Regional Hospital

Monday to Friday, 7 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Weekends and Statutory Holidays- Closed

QEII Hospital

Permanently closed as of December 1st, 2021

Junction Point

Monday to Friday, 7 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Statutory Holidays- Closed

College and Community Health Center

Monday to Friday, 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Weekends and Statutory Holidays- Closed

GPRH will remain closed for lab services until December 6th. Anyone needing bloodwork between December 1st and 6th can visit Junction Point or the College and Community Health Center.