Residents across the region are being urged to tune into a live stream of the annual Christmas tree light ceremony on November 28th.

Despite the ceremony moving online to stay within provincial health mandates, Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says they’re thrilled to be able to keep the tradition of the tree lighting going in any way possible.

“The live stream is a great opportunity to take part from the comfort of your own home… join us on YouTube as we spread festive cheer and welcome in the holiday season,” she adds.

The city says in addition to the tree lighting, there will also be a special greeting from Santa Claus as part of the festivities. Downtown Association Executive Director Wendy Bosch says she can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season in Swan City.

The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. on the City of Grande Prairie youtube page, as well as the Downtown Association Facebook page.